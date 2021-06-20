During this week, Bandai namco started with a series of offerings of its games on PC via Steam. It is in this way that several of its most popular titles have attractive discounts.

Some even in the 85% range. This promotion started from Friday, June 18, and according to the page where it was announced, it will be until the 22nd of the current month that the sales will continue. Although in reality it is not entirely true.

Bandai Namco Dragon Ball games and more on sale

In fact, if you go to the pages of each of the participating games, you will notice that it actually says that they will be active until June 24. Ultimately, it is best to take advantage of them as soon as possible.

What does the company have available? For starters, titles that are based on popular manga and anime are included. Those are the cases of Dragon ball, One piece Y Naruto. It’s something fans are sure to appreciate.

Likewise, there are games developed by the company itself. Bandai namco, as are the cases of those belonging to the series of Ace Combat Y Tekken, as well as studies associated with the company.

For example, those of Little nightmares from Tarsier Studios Y Dark souls from FromSoftware. It is an excellent opportunity to have access to titles that have not only been well received by specialized critics, but also by the players themselves.

Dark Souls, Tekken, Soulcalibur and more on sale

The games available at a discount can be viewed below. It is a very varied selection that has something for all tastes:

– Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $ 349.75 pesos (before $ 1,399).

– Code Vein – $ 287.25 (before $ 1,149).

– Dark Souls II – $ 274.99 pesos (before $ 1,099.99).

– Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – $ 109.99 pesos (before $ 439.99).

– Digimon Story Cyber ​​Sleuth: Complete Edition – $ 269.70 pesos (before $ 899).

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – $ 165 pesos (before $ 1,100).

– Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $ 140.85 pesos (before $ 939).

– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $ 429 pesos (before $ 1,300).

– Jump Force – $ 280 pesos (before $ 1,400).

– Little Nightmares – $ 92.25 pesos (before $ 369).

– Little Nightmares II – $ 480 pesos (before $ 600).

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – $ 101.19 pesos (before $ 439.99).

– Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – $ 99.90 pesos (before $ 999).

– One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $ 240 pesos (before $ 800).

– Project CARS 2 – $ 179.85 pesos (before $ 1,199).

– SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – $ 320 pesos (before $ 800).

– Soulcalibur VI – $ 268.50 (previously $ 1,790).

– Tekken 7 – $ 116.85 pesos (before $ 779).

– The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $ 522.15 pesos (previously $ 1,359 pesos).

It should be noted that some of the games Bandai namco that are discounted also have alternate editions that are on sale. Likewise, some of the associated downloadable content is on sale as well.

But to clear up any doubts, it would be better to consult the page of each of these titles in Steam. Remember, they are prices for a limited time, and then who knows when they will return. So take advantage of them.

Fountain.



