There has been a lot of talk lately about the metaverse and several companies are already making efforts to make it a reality. This concept implies that users could inhabit virtual worlds and interact with other people through the internet. Something very similar to what is raised by the movie Ready Player One.

Without a doubt, the metaverse is showing that it is an interesting concept for the public and companies. Facebook announced a name change to pursue its aspirations in this regard and now it seems that video games will also have a place here. We may soon be Saiyans or virtual knights.

bandai namco is a renowned company specializing in video games, toys and anime. Among its intellectual properties we find dragon ball and the beloved saga of video game challengers, Dark souls. Since the metaverse is all the rage, the company has stated its plans to create virtual worlds with its IPs.

This was indicated in a recent meeting with its investors to which the media VGC had access. The metaverse of bandai namco It will have an investment of 130 million dollars and will make use of the franchises in its possession. With this we could be visiting virtual worlds inspired by Dragon Ball, Dark Souls or even sailor Moon.

In accordance with bandai namco, the main objective of creating your metaverse will be to connect with fans and increase the value of your properties. Although this sounds exciting, it takes a long time for us to see it developed. Their plans for this project will be implemented between April 2022 and March 2025.

‘In this metaverse of intellectual properties, we are planning virtual spaces. These will allow consumers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment with our franchises‘. These were the words of bandai namco regarding his new and ambitious project. Will they be encouraged to visit it when it starts to work?

