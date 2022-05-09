Tilt-shift is a well-known technique in the world of photography, which uses lenses with the option to shift the lens. The use of tilt-shift causes the effect of a distorted perspective, as if the photographed objects are much smaller than reality. Well, a fan has used this technique in some video games, including Dark Souls 3.

YouTube user Flurdeh does a great job of creating game presentations using the tilt-shift lens technique. This gives the impression that we are looking at a miniature scenery or model of a certain place. Flurdeh’s latest work was made in the Dark Souls 3 environment.

All of his projects are worth taking a look at including Skyrim, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Days Gone, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Battlefield 1, and many more. Below you can see Dark Sousl 3.

FromSoftware’s latest title is Elden Ring: in this regard, at this link you can take a look at our complete guide.

Source: DSOG