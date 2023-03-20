Dark Souls 3 it is a demanding game and a large part of its charm is related to the difficulty, but even those who are not very good at action games sometimes would like to give Miyazaki’s work a chance. Well, if you are part of that group then you will be happy to know that one has been published mod for Easy Mode of Dark Souls 3.

You can find it at this address on NesusMods. As always, we remind you that mods are not official and can create problems for the game or your computer. Download and install them by carefully following the instructions and being aware of potential risks.

For what concern operationthe Dark Souls 3 Easy Mode mod introduces three modes:

Easy: +25% souls gained, -25% damage taken, +25% damage done

Very Easy: +50% souls gained, -50% damage taken, +50% damage done

Ultra Easy: +75% souls gained, -75% damage taken, +75% damage done

Also, all mod changes activate in each New Game+: therefore, even after completing it, you can continue playing while maintaining the same balance as the base game (that is, in NG+ the game will be more difficult, but in turn it will be simplified by the mod). It is a very simple mod, but it can be of great help for those who want to play Dark Souls 3 without making too much effort. Ultra Easy, by eye, makes it nearly impossible to die (gravity aside).

The interesting part is also the increase of obtained souls. Recall that souls are the main currency of the game and allow you to level up as well as buy items and spells from merchants. Obtaining more can help eliminate any worries about soul loss.

