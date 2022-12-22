Dark Souls 3 is about to receive a big and interesting mod call Archthroneswhich represents a sort of prequel to the PC game and which should add a significant amount of content, as shown by images and videos in this regard.

In Darks Souls: Archthrones, according to reports from modders, players will be able to access the five worlds which are the setting through the Nexus of Embers and will be able to meet different bosses, as well as some allies with whom to share the path.

In the overall project of the developers there is also a “reimagined” version of Lothric and other well-known characters from Dark Souls.

According to the modders’ ideas, Archthrones could also have some elements taken directly from Demon’s Souls, the progenitor of the game genre elaborated by FromSoftware, which could emerge from the construction and world design explorable, as well as management and mutations of this, management of souls and more.

In short, the idea is to create a sort of connection between Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls in terms of structure and game features, as well as general atmospheres. Within the mod there should be space for several new quests, enemies and various secrets, as well as settings, weapons and characters.