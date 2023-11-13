Although many years have passed since the launch of Dark Souls 3, the latest game in the FromSoftware series, still boasts a unique atmosphere and artistic inspiration. On the contrary, graphically the game inevitably suffers from the weight of the years and for this reason Jonx0R has seen fit to redo its look by recreating some of its settings with the help ofUnreal Engine 5.
Previously, the modder had offered us a polished version of the Ash Cemetery and the Firelink Sanctuary. This time however we can see various areas of Irithyll of the Boreal Valley and Anor Londo.
The result is once again impressive, especially considering that it is an amateur project and that it does not aim to create a real remaster of Dark Souls 3. In fact, Jonx0R is using souls-like as a basis to learn to program in Unreal Engine 5.
FromSoftware in the meantime…
In 2016 Dark Souls 3 concluded, at least for now, the famous series FromSoftwarewhich however in the meantime has certainly not rested on its laurels, obtaining ovations from critics and audiences with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Elden Ring and Armored Core 6.
At the moment we know that the studio is focused on developing Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Rumors also state that a new game exclusively for PS5 is also in the works and recently FromSoftware also launched a massive hiring campaign to expand and strengthen its workforce.
