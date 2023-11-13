Although many years have passed since the launch of Dark Souls 3, the latest game in the FromSoftware series, still boasts a unique atmosphere and artistic inspiration. On the contrary, graphically the game inevitably suffers from the weight of the years and for this reason Jonx0R has seen fit to redo its look by recreating some of its settings with the help ofUnreal Engine 5.

Previously, the modder had offered us a polished version of the Ash Cemetery and the Firelink Sanctuary. This time however we can see various areas of Irithyll of the Boreal Valley and Anor Londo.

The result is once again impressive, especially considering that it is an amateur project and that it does not aim to create a real remaster of Dark Souls 3. In fact, Jonx0R is using souls-like as a basis to learn to program in Unreal Engine 5.