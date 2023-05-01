













Dark manga, learn more about Tatsuki Fujimoto, author of Chainsaw Man

Tatsuki Fujimoto is also known as Koharu Nagayama, and after the great success of his most recognized work, which is Chainsaw Man and the subsequent launch of the second part of his manga, we decided to inform you of his other projects that maintain the very particular essence of the absurd world of his demons. Without further ado, we leave you the titles below:

Fire Punch (2016–2018) — It consisted of 8 volumes.

Chainsaw Man (2018–present) — So far it has twelve volumes.

This pair of works are serialized, but Tatsuki Fujimoto also has self-concluding sleeves, we will mention them below.

One shots of Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man

Seigi no Mikata (2013) – Unpublished

Kami Hikouki (2013) – Unpublished

Fujimoto Tatsuki Tanpenshu (2021) – Two collected volumes of Fujimoto’s early one-shots

Niwa ni wa Niwa Niwatori ga ita (2011)

Sasaki-kun ga Juudan Tometa (Sasaki has stopped the bullet) (2013)

Koi wa Moumoku (Love Is Blind) (2013)

Shikaku (2014)

Ningyo Rhapsody (Mermaid’s Rhapsody) (2014)

Yogen no Nayuta (Nayuta of Prophecy) (2015)

Me ga Sametara Onnanoko ni Natteita Yamai (When I woke up I had turned into a sick girl) (2017) — Published in Shōnen Jump+.

tetteleposan (2019) — Posted on Jump Square.

Imōto no Ane (2019) — Posted on Jump Square.

Look Back (2021) — Published in Shōnen Jump+.

Source: Shōnen Jump+ and Jump Square.

sayonara eri (2022) — Published in Shōnen Jump+.

Futsu ni Kiitekure (Listen to Me Normally) (2022) — Illustrated by Oto Tōda. Posted in Shōnen Jump+.

Each of the works has the essence of Tatsuki Fujimoto, which ranges from the tragicomic to the bloody and absurd. In addition to emotional instability.

