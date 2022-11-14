Dark green 911 GT2 RS is faster than a Veyron

Only not in the sprint, but above 100 km/h undoubtedly this dark green 911 GT2 is a lot faster.

There are countless flavors of the Porsche 911. From the 911 Targa 4 GTS to the Carrera Cabriolet or the GT3 RS. It can go either way. The 911 that tops the food chain is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. That’s basically a 911 GT3 with a revved-up engine from the 911 Turbo and only rear-wheel drive.

Wouter has ridden in both generations and in fact we didn’t feel that in any of the cases @Wouter wanted more power. That’s crazy, because normally he calls halfway through the driving test that the car in question would get better with an extra 100 hp. Or 200 horsepower. But with the GT2 RS, our raging reporter didn’t have that feeling.

Dark green GT2 RS

That’s not to say it isn’t technically possible. A 911 GT2 RS also offers space for more. We don’t see that happening much, because the GT2 RS is not only a monster, but also a collector’s item.

you’re not going to troll. At most with the stuff from Manthey Racing, but they only have aerodynamic attributes and find the power more than enough.

At Manhart, they think more is a good idea. Manhart’s Middle East division has indulged in a dark green 911 GT2 RS. Of course it depends on taste, but a neat and relatively rare color looks good on such a car.

The car is equipped with wings, huge wheels, large exhausts and large air intakes: everyone can see that this car is fast. You don’t need a bright color for that.

1,050 Nm of torque!

And this car is fast! The tuner from Wuppertal has turned out great. For example, a set of TTH 1000 turbos has been screwed on, which are considerably larger than the standard hairdryers. There is a larger intercooler for better temperature management. There are also downpipes from Kline Innovation and 200-cell sports cats from HJS.

Manhart adds that the last two items are only possible for export. The result? 945 hp and 1,050 Nm. That’s almost as much power as a Bugatti Veyron has, while the 911 is significantly lighter.

In terms of appearance, this dark green 911 GT2 RS is equipped with some golden stickers. There are also a lot of carbon fiber decorations from DB Carbon. Think of a front spoiler, air intake, diffuser and side skirts. The chassis has also been adjusted, but they don’t say exactly what has changed. In the interior, Manhart limits himself to a set of floor mats. Also beautiful.

This article Dark green 911 GT2 RS is faster than a Veyron appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

