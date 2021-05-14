The figures are chilling and mark a dire future. Italians are no longer 60 million. Couples are making fewer and fewer children: the average is 1.29 babies per woman, the worst in Europe. It is necessary to reach 2.1 to maintain the birth rate. Middle age is growing, it has reached 47 years in Italy. “This is not a country for young people” It is a popular phrase that everyone repeats. The pandemic has accelerated the dilemmas that overshadow tomorrow.

After twelve consecutive years of casualties, last year the negative record of only 404 thousand births in the year the spread of the coronavirus broke out. The general balance was 340,000 more dead than survivors.

Statistical projections indicate that 2021 could end with only 350,000 births while Italians continue to be haunted by the pandemic, which aggravates and accelerates dilemmas. Without firm public policies, it is the general conviction, everything will be worse.

The crisis wiped out almost a million jobs and mainly affected women. School closures made life even more difficult for young and they take away all the desire to increase them. Isolation, restrictions against contagions make social contacts, encounters, projects of living together more difficult.

The collapse of the future

The result is a general collapse of the future. Every year the equivalent of a city of 200 thousand inhabitants disappears.

If it continues like this, it will not be long before the Italians do not reach 59 million. Federico Fubini in the “Corriere della Sera”, does the math. If each person consumes for 16 thousand euros a year in basic products, the direct reduction of the annual national wealth due to the population fall reaches the 6,500 million euros.

“There is a direct relationship between democratic decline and economic decline.”

The Pope and Draghi discuss the issue

The growing concern for a “cold and dark” future for the country convened the General States of Birth, a symposium that this Thursday brought together the Pope with Prime Minister Mario Draghi and a host of specialists dominated by skepticism. A good idea was to put children around Francisco and Draghi who laughed, drew, played and even listened.

Jorge Bergoglio agrees that Italy does not believe and does not project. “For years it has had the lowest number of births in Europe, which is becoming the Old Continent every day, not because of its glorious history but for his advanced age“, He said.

“We have reached the lowest level of births, not only due to the pandemic but also due to an inexorable downward trend, to an ever more rigid winter.”

“If young people decrease, what will the country ten years from now? ”, Asked the Argentine Pope. “Who will pay the pensions if the number of taxpayers decreases, in a country where there are 600 pensioners out of every thousand workers?”

Bergoglio pointed out the growing fragility of social services, when they are more necessary than ever “especially for the most fragile”.

“If young people decrease, what will the country become in ten years?” Asked the Argentine Pope. Photo: EFE

“Family policies of ample respite are necessary, not in the search for immediate consensus, but based on the growth of the common good in the long term”, which Francisco pointed out as a characteristic “of a good politician.”

Bergoglio increasingly understands with the new premier Mario Draghi, who in his speech pointed out that “the importance of having children is a product of improvement of the condition of women and is not contrary to their emancipation ”.

The State must accompany “this new consciousness”, invest in the improvement of the female condition. “Women and men must be placed in real social conditions so that they they can have more children”.

Check for child, a novelty

Draghi announced that the one-time check per child to Italian families will begin early next year. Until then assignments are put in place to help families. The single check will grant up to 250 euros per month to families and a first budget of 21 billion euros has been approved.

Francisco greets the Italian premier, Mario Draghi. Photo: EFE

The Pope warmly approved the decision of the Italian government. “Finally in Italy it has been decided to transform into law a single and universal allowance for each child that is born,” he said.

And he continued: “I express my appreciation to the authorities and I sponsor that the check helps the specific needs of the families, that so many sacrifices they are making and signal the beginning of social reforms that put families and children at the center. If families are not at the center of the present, there will be no future. But if the families leave again, he will distribute everything ”.

Bergoglio dedicated a special thought to the working women. “I think sadly of women who at work are discouraged from having children and even have to hide their bellies. How is it possible that a woman should be ashamed of the most beautiful gift that life can offer? “

He concluded: “It is not women, but society that should be ashamed because a society that does not embrace life stop living. Children are the hope that makes a people reborn ”.

Rome, correspondent

ap