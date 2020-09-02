Planes full of black-clad thugs and “dark forces”: Donald Trump even irritated his house broadcaster Fox in an interview. A little later the source of the story comes out.

Washington / Kenosha – conspiracy theories are currently frighteningly popular in Germany – experts warned urgently after the Berlin Corona demo. The government is also appalled Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

The situation is different in the United States. There is no shortage of popular conspiracy myths in the United States either. But Donald Trump is not a critic here. On the contrary, the US President even stirs up theories about the “deep state”. Two months before the US election *, Trump stepped up. In one interview with his house transmitter Fox does he have a verbal cannonade against his competitor in the upcoming US election, Joe Biden, fired. Most of it: Remarkably nebulous, close to open play with irrational fears – and far removed from clear facts.

Conspiracy theory of Trump: US President expresses himself nebulous – “dark shadow world” and men “in black suits”

In the conversation broadcast on Monday evening US time, Trump said that Biden and the protest movement were being manipulated by people who acted in secret. When asked who he was referring to, he replied, “People you’ve never heard of. People in a dark, shadowy world. ”“ That sounds a lot like a conspiracy theory, ”replied himself Fox–Moderator Laura Ingraham.

The money for the protests comes from “some very stupid rich people”, according to Trump. They also had one last week Demonstration in front of the White House funded at the end of the Republican Congress. A participant of his party had told him that numerous thugs in dark suits were on the plane on which he had traveled – “from Washington to wherever” with the aim of “causing great damage”.

Trump did not say who this information came from. He will provide information at a later date – investigations are currently underway. That too White House and the US aviation authority were loud New York Times ready to provide no information.

Before the US election: Trump raises wild allegations, Biden’s team reacts coolly – “he has no re-election strategy”

After research of the paper, Trump took up a rumor from June with his statement. Back then was in one Facebook posting there was talk of black-clad men leaving planes in Idaho. Local authorities would have described this representation as untrue.

A conspiracy theory that President Trump pushed Monday – that a plane “almost completely loaded with thugs” was set to disrupt protests – is almost identical to a rumor that went viral 3 months ago on Facebook. https://t.co/fmsZcgI53L – NBC News (@NBCNews) September 1, 2020

In Biden’s camp, the statements caused a lack of understanding. “I can only attribute this to the fact that President Trump has no plan, he has no re-election strategy and he is determined to just make things up,” said Biden consultant Symone Sanders the transmitter MSNBC: “He lashes out wildly.” Trump recently lagged behind Biden in polls – but the gap between the two candidates seemed to be melting.

Donald Trump: US President travels to Kenosha

Trump, meanwhile, is on a controversial visit to the city Kenosha arrived, where there were protests, some of which were violent, following police shots on a black man. Of the republican took a look at the damage caused by rioting in the city in the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday. Anti-racism protesters as well as Trump supporters took to the streets in the city.

The governor of Wisconsin and the Mayor of Kenosha had advised Trump not to visit because they feared an increase in tension. A meeting between Trump and the family of the African American Jacob Blake, who was seriously injured by police shots in Kenosha, was not planned.

Biden himself said on Monday during an election campaign: “Fires are raging and we have a president,

who kindles the flames instead of fighting them. ”In the USA, there will be an election on November 3rd *. (fn / dpa) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.