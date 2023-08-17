Madrid. Cambridge researchers found a new way to measure dark energy, the mysterious force that makes up more than two-thirds of the universe, in our cosmic backyard.

They found that it can be detected and measured by studying Andromeda, our galactic next door neighbor that is on a slow-motion collision course with the Milky Way.

Since it was first identified in the late 1990s, scientists have used very distant galaxies to study dark energy, but have yet to detect it directly. However, the Cambridge researchers found that by studying how Andromeda and the Milky Way move towards each other given their collective masses, they could set an upper limit on the value of the cosmological constant, the simplest model of that kind of force. The upper limit they found is five times greater than the value of the cosmological constant that can be detected in the early universe.

Although the technique is still early in its development, the researchers say it could be detected by studying our cosmic neighborhood. The results are reported in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Everything we can see on our world and in the skies, from tiny insects to massive galaxies, makes up only 5 percent of the observable universe. The rest is dark: Scientists believe that about 27 percent of space is made of dark matter, which holds objects together, while 68 percent is dark energy, which pushes objects apart.

“Dark energy is a general name for a family of models that could add to Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity,” David Benisty of the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics (DAMPT) said in a statement. ) and lead author of the research. “The simplest version of this is known as the cosmological constant: an energy density that moves galaxies away from each other.”

The cosmological constant was temporarily added by Einstein to his theory of general relativity. From the 1930s to the 1990s, this element was fixed at zero, until it was discovered that an unknown force, dark energy, was accelerating the expansion of the universe. However, there are at least two big problems with it: we don’t know exactly what it is, and we haven’t detected it directly.

Since it was first identified, astronomers have developed a variety of methods to detect that force, most of which involve studying objects from the early universe and measuring how fast they were receding from us. Breaking down the effects of dark energy from billions of years ago is not easy: since it is weak between galaxies, it is easily outweighed by the much stronger forces within that cluster of celestial bodies.

However, there is one region of the universe that is surprisingly sensitive to dark energy and it is in our cosmic backyard. Andromeda is the closest to our Milky Way, as they get closer the two galaxies will begin to orbit each other, very slowly. A single turn will take 20 billion years. However, due to massive gravitational forces, long before it is complete, some 5 billion years from now, the two galaxies will begin to merge and fall into each other.

“Andromeda is the only galaxy that doesn’t run away from us, so by studying its mass and motion, we can make some determinations about the cosmological constant and dark energy,” said Benisty, who is also a research associate at Queens College. .

Through a series of simulations based on the best available estimates of the masses of both galaxies, Benisty and co-authors Anne Davis of DAMPT and Wyn Evans of the Institute for Astronomy found that dark energy is affecting how Andromeda and the Via Milky orbit each other.

“That force affects each pair of galaxies: gravity wants to bring them together, while dark energy separates them,” Benisty explained. “In our model, if we change the value of the cosmological constant, we can see how the orbit of the two sets of bodies changes.

“Based on its mass, we can place an upper limit on the cosmological constant, about five times higher than what we can measure in the rest of the universe.”

The researchers argue that while the technique could prove immensely valuable, it is still not a direct detection of dark energy. Telescope data James Webb they will provide much more precise measurements of Andromeda’s mass and motion, which could help lower the upper bounds of the cosmological constant.

Furthermore, by studying other pairs of galaxies, the technique could be further refined and determined how dark energy affects our universe. “Dark energy is one of the biggest puzzles in cosmology,” Benisty said. “It could be that its effects vary with distance and time, but we hope this technique can help unravel the mystery.”