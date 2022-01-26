One week away from the release of the long-awaited dark desire season 2, Netflix has published this January 25 the first official images of the series in order to excite and keep fans waiting.

New image of Dark desire, season 2. Photo: Netflix

Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer return to continue the story of intrigue, passion, obsession and tragedy, as another death will haunt the protagonists. Just a few weeks ago, the official trailer for Dark Desire was released, which revealed much of what we will see in this latest installment.

Darío will do everything to forget Alma, to the point of introducing another woman into his life whom he will later marry. However, according to the preview, Alma will not be calm and will look for her to warn her who Darío Guerra really is.

Darío and his fiancee in a new image of Dark Desire, season 2. Photo: Netflix

As if this were not enough, a third woman enters the plot to relive Darío’s past. Everything would indicate that Alma Solares was not the first obsession of the attractive young man. Alma may lose her temper and do something crazy because Darío’s fiancée will end up dead.

Darío Guerra’s first obsession in a new image of Dark Desire, season 2. Photo: Netflix

Jorge Poza, Erik Hayser and Regina Pavón return to the plot to end it as Leonardo Solares, Esteban Solares and Zoe, respectively. They will be against Alma and Darío, so much so that the Solares brothers are planning something to get Darío Guerra out of their lives.

Regina Pavón as Zoe in a new image of Dark Desire, season 2. Photo: Netflix

Dark desire, season 2 arrives this Wednesday, February 2 on the Netflix streaming platform.