Residential buildings on Benidorm’s Levante Beach. David Ramos / Getty Images

One of the unknowns to unravel in the calamitous year 2020 is how the pandemic has affected the purchase of homes by foreigners in Spain, especially in sunny and beach areas. The College of Registrars advances the data to Businesses. Foreigners acquired 46,300 homes in Spain in 2020, 26.5% less than in 2019, when 63,000 transactions were closed. The calculation is also very far from that of 2018, the year in which 65,400 houses were sold. “The figure is the worst in the last decade,” says José Miguel Tabarés, vice dean of the College of Registrars. Even so, the market has fallen less than expected. These purchases were made, above all, in the months prior to the pandemic and “in the summer, when they rebounded significantly,” says Luis Corral, CEO of Foro Consultores Inmobiliarios.

The weight of home purchases made by foreigners in 2020 was 11.32% of total transactions, compared to 12.45% in 2019, which represents a 9% drop. In the last eight years, excluding 2020, it has moved between 12% and 14% of total demand, according to the College of Registrars. His vice dean explains that foreigners have not lost a greater market share because it is a structural demand. “The data show it, since in an unprecedented situation, with strict limitation of mobility, there has not been an abrupt fall”, indicates Tabarés.

By nationality, the British (they acquired 6,043 houses, 2,715 less than in 2019) maintain the leadership, followed by French (3,777 houses, 1,153 less) and Germans (3,589 units, 885 less). The downward trend of the British buyer since Brexit was voted in 2016 has been exacerbated by the pandemic and with the final departure of the United Kingdom from the EU since February 2020. “The British exceeded 20% of total home sales by foreigners before 2015. Then a decline began that stabilized its market share at 15% in 2017 and 2018, decreasing in 2019 and more in 2020 until it represented 13.05% ”, says Tabarés.

No international mobility

The restrictions on international mobility imposed by the main purchasing countries, such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany, have provided the finishing touch. And, of course, the global economic effects, which have scared off many potential buyers. The Spanish coasts that traditionally sell more houses to foreigners are the ones that have noticed the blow the most. This is the case of the Balearic Islands (leading the ranking with 29.64% of purchases by foreigners), the Valencian Community (23.34%), the Canary Islands (22.80%) and Murcia (18.48%).

In the Balearic Islands, home sales to foreigners fell by around 18% in 2020, according to Natalia Bueno, president of the Balearic Association of Real Estate Agents. He makes an exception with the luxury houses, “whose market has only recently stopped due to travel restrictions, but as soon as there is free movement it will return to normal.” Although the covid is not the only culprit. “Many buyers of second homes seek to make the investment profitable by dedicating it to vacation rentals and the restrictions to obtain vacation licenses and the high Spanish taxation for foreign investments destined for rental do not facilitate it, to which we must add that the British do not have now the condition of community members, ”says Bueno.

Brexit has already caused the community of English residents in Menorca to put their properties up for sale, “although at high prices that are difficult to sell in the short term,” says Bueno. It shows that “many middle-class foreigners with work in the Balearic Islands have returned to their countries of origin to have more social benefits there.” Prices have had little significant drops at the moment, so “many buyers are waiting for greater drops to buy opportunities,” according to the Balearic APIs.

In the province of Alicante, which serves 125 nationalities, “a high percentage of homes have stopped being sold due to the pandemic, but not entirely because those who already live here continue to buy or do so through powers of attorney,” says Marifé Esteso Rubio, president of the Official Association of Real Estate Property Agents of Alicante. Even so, “there are those who are waiting for the situation to improve to come and buy,” he acknowledges.

And do it at a good price. In Benidorm, where foreigners tend to buy homes – many as investment for holiday rentals – for an average cost of between 180,000 and 200,000 euros, prices have dropped between 25% and 30%, says Nathalie Rosemberg, manager of the Rosemberg real estate agency . In this agency, “sales have fallen by 88% since the beginning of the pandemic, especially in Poniente Beach and Rincón de Loix.” The situation in Benidorm can be summed up in a few words: “In a good quarter, 20 operations with foreigners can be closed. At present, there is only a national sale and two to four operations per quarter ”, says Rosemberg.

In the Canary Islands they had never experienced a similar situation. “Sales have fallen more than 50%”, calculates Antonio Blanco Schindler, director of the real estate agency Bellevue Canarias, which manages properties in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the entire south coast of the island. “In good quarters, usually in winter, five to ten properties were sold. This winter there have only been two sales to people who already live on the island ”. The agent explains that many clients have ruled out the purchase, even if the house fit them. “It happened to me in December, when a German couple backed down just when there was a rebound in cases in Tenerife and Germany,” says Blanco. Others have scheduled visits for June, something unusual. “It’s very rare to do it so far in advance,” admits Blanco. Prices have dropped between 10% and 15% on almost the entire southern coast, from San Agustín to Playa de Mogán. The most demanded are apartments with prices up to 200,000 euros.

What will happen in 2021? The coronavirus has put the market for second homes on the coast on the ropes. But, “when the horizon clears throughout 2021, the market will experience an important rebound. When the pandemic ends, the purchase of second homes by foreigners will increase and the British will have a special role. There is liquidity and supply in the market ”, says Luis Corral. On the other hand, for Tabarés the situation will be quite similar to 2020.