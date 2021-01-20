Dark clouds in the sky at the Tokyo Summer Olympics – “I would make plans to cancel the Games”

In Japan, there is support for postponing or canceling summer races.

When There is almost half a year to go to the start of the Japanese Olympics, there is disbelief over the organization of the Summer Games. Most recently, his doubts were expressed by the Vice-Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the London 2012 Summer Olympics. Keith Mills.

In an interview with the BBC, Mills recommended that the Tokyo Olympics, which had already been postponed for a year due to the global corona situation, be canceled for this year.

“Following what the pandemic looks like around the world in South America, North America, Africa and Europe, I would make plans to cancel the Games. I am sure that the organizers work so, but not until the very last moment and hoping that koronatilanne turn for the better, “Mills said.

In Japan, more than 4,500 people have died from the coronavirus, and the pandemic is not the worst endpoint in the global comparison. However, the number of infections has increased in Japan.

President of the World Athletics Federation Sebastian Coe wants to believe that the Olympics will be held in Tokyo as planned next summer.

“I don’t think the Olympics will be canceled, even though there is a challenge in them. I think the games look different, ”Coe put it.

Tokyo Olympic organizers assure that the Summer Games will be held next July-August. One concession in the everyday Olympic life overshadowed by the corona would be that the Games would be held without an audience.

“I don’t know how possible that is, but in principle it is not desirable for there to be no spectators at the Games,” the CEO of the Tokyo Olympics Toshiro Muto said.

He acknowledged that as the corona pandemic lasted, human anxiety in Japan has increased. In his view, it is possible to host the Olympics even if athletes are not vaccinated against corona.

According to a survey by the news agency Kyodo, 45 percent of Japanese want the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed further. 35% are in favor of an immediate cancellation of the Games.

“We are not discussing the cancellation of the Games. Our principle is that the Olympics are held, ”said CEO Muto.

The 1964 Summer Olympics were held in Tokyo.