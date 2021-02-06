Dark circles under the eyes are not always caused by fatigue and lack of sleep. So, they may indicate the presence of serious violations of the work of internal organs. Ksenia Bocharova, an immunologist, allergist, hematologist and candidate of medical sciences, told Channel Five about this.

She pointed out that a number of factors influence the appearance of bruises under the eyes: lack of sleep, drinking a lot of tea, coffee, smoking, unhealthy lifestyle, irrational combination of work and rest time, night work, long sitting at the computer and the use of gadgets.

Sometimes, however, dark circles indicate health problems. First of all, darkening of the skin under the eyes is a sign that the patient is developing hypoxia – oxygen starvation. It is associated with a lack of essential trace minerals such as iron, or liver or kidney disease.

Bocharova urged, in the presence of such a problem, to consult a therapist and clarify the cause of the appearance of circles under the eyes in order to exclude the most common diseases – anemia, kidney, liver, cardiovascular, respiratory system diseases.

In some cases, darkening in the area around the eyes may be an individual variant of the norm. According to the immunologist, with age, the skin around the eyes becomes thinner, and the visibility of the circles is also affected by stress, an unhealthy lifestyle, and dramatic weight loss. If there are no medical reasons, then you can reduce the visibility of dark circles with the help of simple recommendations: you need to go to bed earlier and stay awake for a long time in the morning, include at least one walk in the fresh air under the sun’s rays for 30-40 minutes or more in the daily routine take a break from your computer and gadgets.