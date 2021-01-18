The girls massively began to imitate the circles under the eyes that appear due to lack of sleep with makeup and launched a new trend. The corresponding videos appeared in TikTok…

First time like this roller appeared at the user under the nickname sarathefreeelf. In his frames, the girl applies a dark lip liner under her eyes and blends it with her fingers. The publication received 6.5 million views and more than a million likes.

Following her, a blogger under the nickname daniellemarcan shared a similar video. Her post went viral as well, with 4.7 million views.

Netizens started joking about the described makeup. “You want to say that I’ve been trying for ages to get rid of dark circles so that it later becomes a trend?”, “I can give you my dark circles if you want,” “I don’t sleep on purpose to be fashionable,” “I even no need to draw, ”they wrote in the comments.

In December 2020, a new flash mob on TikTok showed the real appearance of women without makeup. The users began to massively publish videos in which they first showed their faces with make-up and festive outfits, and then starred in home clothes and without makeup.