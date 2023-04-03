Mexico.- This Sunday, April 2, the day began with the news that Raul Padilla Lopezformer rector of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), he took his own life inside a property located in the capital of Jalisco,act that reminded the tragic way in which his father passed away decades ago.

The suicide of the organizer of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) reflects a possible reference to one of his most traumatizing moments, when his father took his own life in front of him using a firearm.

Raúl Padilla was barely 18 years old when he was with Salvador Martínez Jáuregui discussing a business deal in the spite of his father, it was at that moment that the then popular lawyer he took a pistol, pointed it at his right temple and pulled the trigger. His death was instant.

Witnesses agreed before the authorities that the man had been feeling down for days due to family problems and because people he considered friends abandoned him in times of difficulty.

Prior to his death, the father of Raúl Padilla López figured in the political life of Guadalajara as market administrator in the City Council, Head of the legal department of the PRI, local deputy, among other public positions.

The action committed by the former rector of the UdeG would have been carried out, like his father, with a firearm found at the scene together with a message message that has not yet been publicly released. It is believed that there he would have explained the causes of his decision.