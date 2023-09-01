IzanagiGames he announced Dark Auction: Hitler’s Estatea new title currently in development for Nintendo Switch And pc. The software house has defined the game as a “authentic mystery adventure”, with the script written by Rika Suzuki and the character design by Kohske.

The title will be available worldwide during 2024 with Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language support. In order to develop the game, the software house will open from tomorrow a crowdfunding campaign on Campfireamong whose rewards there will be the possibility of becoming a character in the game designed by none other than Kohske.

Set in 1981 in an ancient castle, the game will have the protagonist Noah, an eighteen-year-old boy who doesn’t want to follow in his father’s footsteps but at the same time doesn’t know which path to take for his future. Noah will take part in a mysterious auction that will lead him to discover some secrets that his family has kept hidden.

We just have to wait to find out more information about Dark Auction: Hitler’s Estate.

Source: IzanagiGames Street Gematsu