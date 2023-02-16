There demos Of Dark and Darkera fantasy PvPvE first-person shooter, has been played for more than two million players. Released on Steam at the recent Next Fest, it was probably the most successful demo of the event.

The data was provided by the developers themselves, evidently satisfied with how the game was received. It must be said that the demo was actually theAlpha playtest #4 of Dark and Darker and that the title of IRONMACE had already convinced many in previous playtests, however limited.

So it came up Steam with already a fair amount of fame to spend. However, the success of the demo will surely bear fruit, as it will be able to attract investments and other players.

Dark and Darker is a PvPvE adventure fantasy FPS dungeon in which players explore mazes together, the environments of a ruined citadel, full of monsters and demonic creatures in search of treasures. The game system is particularly physical and the difficulty is very high.