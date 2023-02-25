Ironmace announced that Dark and Darker will not come out in early access in April, as previously planned, but will have at least one more phase of playtestwhich will take place between April 14 and 19, 2023. The reasoning is that it needs more time to develop.

“Many adventurers thought that Early Access would arrive in April, but Ironmace needs more time for game development and therefore there will be a new playtest.

The next playtest has been scheduled for April 14-19.”

Dark and Darker had a huge success on Steam during the recent Next Fest, with the demo being played by more than two million players. The public test went very well, but it seems to have opened some questions that Ironmace wants to try to resolve before launch. For this reason, it was decided to postpone the sale of the game for a few more months.

In the new playtest there will be substantial additions, which players can try. Meanwhile, if you want to know more, read our tried of Dark and Darker.