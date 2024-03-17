After the legal dispute with Nexon, IronMace developers have apparently “begun preparations to introduce Dark and Darker to a wider audience”, with the first step represented by the publication of the game in early access on Epic Games Store, while at the moment all is quiet as far as Steam is concerned.

At least this is what we learn from a post published on the official Dark and Darker Discord server, followed by the opening of the official page of the game on the Epic Games store.

“Hello everyone, with greater confidence in the quality of our game, we have begun preparations to introduce Dark and Darker to a wider audience. As a first step, we are happy to announce the launch of the Dark and Darker page on the Epic Games store .”

“This is a big preparatory step for us on our journey to deliver a finished product to our fans. If you have an Epic account, we invite you to show your enthusiasm and add it to your wishlist. We will continue to work with various partners to offer fans our fans the best options and properly grow the community to promote a long and healthy game. Thank you all for the love and support shown!”