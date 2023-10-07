Following the various problems emerged from Hotfix 15, the Ironmace team has published theHotfix 16 which, in fact, bring the game back to a condition prior to the other update, thus trying to resolve the issue.

In doing so, the team also apologized for “doing waste time to the players” with the introduction of new features that have ultimately also been detrimental to the balance of the game, considering the emergence of duplication glitches and other similar problems.

Hotfix 15 had in fact caused “drastic balance changes that wasted players’ time and effort”, writes Ironmace, which pushed the team to essentially eliminate most of the things introduced with that update.