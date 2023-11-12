Ironmace is continuing to capitalize on the success of Dark and Darker by issuing another “collector’s box” of coffee inspired by the game.

The “Pourin One Out” Collector’s Box is available to pre-order now and includes one tub of dark chocolate cinnamon churro cold brew coffee, one 12oz bag of dark chocolate cinnamon flavored whole beat coffee, a 500ml stainless steel shaker cup, and the ” Pourin One Out” in-game emote.

Let’s Play Dark and Darker – TRY NOT TO DIE! Dark and Darker Steam Next Fest Demo.

“Out of the darkness comes our second collaboration with Dark and Darker – the ‘Pourin One Out’ Limited Edition Collector’s Box!” says partner Godmothers. “This box features a Dark Chocolate Cinnamon Churro Cold Brew and a Darker Chocolate Cinnamon Whole Bean Coffee. These flavors will keep you one step ahead of the competition as you uncover mythical treasures, grind through goblins, and do your best to portal out of the Crypt!”

If all that sounds too good to miss, you can pre-order the $55 box nowwith orders expected to ship sometime in December 2023. And yes, while orders do ship outside of the US, be mindful that it can take up to ten weeks for the final delivery of international orders, and additional customs charges may apply.

And in case you were wondering, Dark and Darker isn’t the only game to have partnered with Madrinas. You can also visit the online store for Terraria, Warships & Tanks, Lords of the Fallen inspired products, too (thanks, PCGN).

ICYMI, Dark and Darker is coming to mobile. PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher Krafton has acquired the rights to bring the RPG to mobile devices, lauding the game’s “potential and distinct creativity” and stating developer Ironmace had “taped into something compelling.”

Earlier this month, Dark and Darker had to make changes to its login server to better protect itself against a “concerted DDoS attack”.