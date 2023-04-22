IronMace’s attorneys have sent a formal letter to Valveasking the company to allow a Dark and Darker Of go back to Steam. Previously the game was removed from the store, due to a lawsuit brought by Nexon for copyright infringement.

“The Steam takedown notice is based on completely unsubstantiated claims and includes misleading claims and materials that Dark and Darker infringes Nexon’s copyright,” writes attorney Aaron Moss on behalf of InonMace, who argues that Nexon’s claims are “nothing but overbearing anti-competitive tactics and designed to put a small independent studio out of business.”

For those unfamiliar with the dynamics behind the removal of Dark and Darker from Steam, in February Nexon accused some of its former developers of stealing resources from an in-development project codenamed “P3” and then leaving the company and found Ironmace using those assets to make Dark and Darker.

The following month, law enforcement raided the studio premises looking for the alleged stolen property, but found nothing. A few weeks later, the game was removed from Steam at Nexon’s DMCA request. Finally, last week the Asian publisher sued IronMace on charges of copyright infringement and misappropriation of trade secrets.

In the letter sent to Valve, the lawyer writes that “Nexon’s claims refer to a game that Nexon has never made and which does not exist” and that therefore the copyright infringement allegations are unfounded. “Nexon claims that he created ‘unique concepts, genre, plot, storyline, characters and plans for the game’ – almost none of which are subject to copyright protection. While the actual expression of story, plot, and characters can certainly be protectable, copyright does not protect concepts.”

In its Steam removal request, Nexon indicated the presence of more than one element in common between the concept art of P3 and Dark and Darker, but Moss argues that the similarities go no further than the design standards used for fantasy characters such as wizards and barbarians.

Furthermore, he states that “what appears in Dark and Darker consists mainly of third-party resources legally acquired from the Unreal Engine asset repository. To the extent that Nexon has used the same or similar assets, this does not give rise to a claim of copyright infringement. A game of the magnitude of Dark and Darker uses thousands of third-party resources in the game. Even if Nexon can pick a dozen identical assets from each other, it’s just a drop in the bucket in terms of actual game design.”

Dark and Darker is a FPS dungeons PvPvE fantasy adventure in which players explore mazes together, the environments of a ruined citadel, full of monsters and demonic creatures in search of treasures. The game system is particularly physical and the difficulty is very high. If you want to know more, on the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our tried of Darker and Darker.