The development studio Ironmace Games has announced that more than 450,000 players took part in the so-called “Torrent Playtest” Of Dark and Darkeras the legal battle with publisher Nexon continues to rage.

What happened? Dark and Darker has been removed from Steam following a request made by Nexon to Valve due to a lawsuit which sees it as opposed to the development studio. The dispute concerns an alleged data theft by the ex-developers of Nexon, the founders of Ironmace, with which Dark and Darker was made.

Thus, not being able to rely on Steam to conduct the new playtest of the alpha version of the game, the developers distributed the client via torrent, still getting excellent feedback.

Consider that on the Discord channel of the game it was announced that a total of 457,181 players participated in the playtest, 39.23% of which from the USA, 7.67% from Japan, 4.9% from Canada, 4.22% from China, 3.7% from Germany and 3.64% from Russia.

Number of players in Dark and Darker torrent playtest

Despite the success of the test, it is clear that Ironmace needs to settle the legal dispute with Nexon if it is to legally distribute and sell Dark and Darker.