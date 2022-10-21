TAITO announces the arrival in the West of DARIUSBURST CS Core + TAITO / SEGA Pack thanks to Strictly Limited Games. The company will in fact release two physical editions of this new chapter for Nintendo Switch, which we will be able to pre-order via the official website starting from 23 October.

Both editions will be available in limited edition, which is why we will have to hurry to pre-order if we want to secure a copy of the game. For the Standard Edition only 3,000 copies will be made at the introductory price of € 29.99, while for the Collector’s Edition copies will be only 2,000 at the introductory price of € 59.99.

The Collector’s Edition of the game includes:

a copy of the game

a colorful manual

an acrylic stand

a collector’s tag

the soundtrack CD

a piece of fabric dedicated to the game

a reversible poster in A2 format

a brooch

a set of acrylic postcards

… All enclosed in a collector’s box

It is currently unclear when DARIUSBURST CS Core + TAITO / SEGA Pack will be available in the West. At the moment in fact there is no launch date for the digital version, much less for the two physical editions made by Strictly Limited Games. So we just have to wait for more information.

DARIUSBURST CS Core + TAITO / SEGA Pack – Trailer

Source: TAITO