Darío Villagrasa presents his credentials to lead the Aragonese PSOE: “I come without backpacks. I want a new time”

“I’m Darío Villagrasa, here I am. I come without backpacks, free of luggage. “I want to build a new time.” In a demonstration of force majeure than expected, with an overflowing capacity at the Tío Jorge civic center in Zaragoza – the Arrabal neighborhood is one of the main socialist voting grounds in the capital -, surrounded by more than 400 people, including including numerous mayors and socialist deputies, the mayor of Bujaraloz presented his candidacy this Saturday for the General Secretariat of the Aragonese PSOE, for which he will compete with Minister Pilar Happiness.

The launch of Villagrasa should have been inside the venue, but the large influx recorded has forced the congregation to be taken out into the cold Zaragoza morning. The final scene in this working-class neighborhood of the capital was more reminiscent of a rally from the 1980s, precisely the period in which the socialist mayor Sáinz de Varanda built the San Jorge civic center. Hundreds of rank-and-file activists have gathered there, but also a large part of the regional deputies of Zaragoza and Teruel – among them, Marta Gastón, Leticia Soria, Pilimar Zamora, Beatriz Sánchez, Ángel Peralta, Óscar Galeano, Ignacio Urquizo and Daniel Alastuey -; the general secretary of the PSOE in Teruel, Mayte Pérez; the spokesperson in the Zaragoza City Council, Lola Ranera -accompanied by councilors Horacio Royo and Marta Aparicio-, and numerous mayors, such as those of Ejea de los Caballeros, Ariza, Remolinos, Leciñena, Épila, San Mateo de Gállego, Ricla, Ateca , Gotor, Botorrita, Escatrón, Muel, Albalate del Arzobispo, Mirambel, Perales de Alfambra, Villarquemado or La Hoz de la Vienna. The province of Huesca has been the great absentee, apart from several rank-and-file activists, former councilor Mariví Broto, Olga Alastruey and Chema Orús.

“We are in a working-class neighborhood, in a municipal infrastructure that Mayor Sainz de Varanda promoted in 1987, in a context that we socialists believe ourselves to be, where public policies have made this place better,” said Villagrasa, who said he heads a “project of union, of hope, of new time.” “None of us are here autonomously, we are all heirs of a legacy, of a history. I have not come to divide or polarize, but to defend the equality and fraternity of the socialist family. That is my commitment. I say it because I believe it,” he emphasized.

With continuous calls to avoid internal confrontation, the former Secretary of Organization of the Aragonese PSOE has mentioned the former presidents Marcelino Iglesias and Javier Lambán, but also Eva Almunia, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba or Susana Díaz. He has also remembered Pedro Sánchez, whom he has rejected the “disqualifications” that the right dedicates to him. Elaborating on this idea but already in an internal key, he has rejected “lack of respect and polarization.” “Let’s leave it behind, let’s make the revolution of respect. I propose to work collectively for a new time,” he said.

Although shy, Villagrasa has also thrown some darts. “In this new time I am not alone. This is not daring, it has nothing to do with chance. For months I have received the warmth, support and affection of hundreds of colleagues, who have encouraged me and committed me to take a step forward,” he stated. And then he sent a message to sailors: “You may have heard that I am young, that my legs are shaking, that they are remote-directing me. Of all of that, there is only one that is true: that I am young,” he stressed.

“Sectarianism and polarization have no place”

And there has also been room for emotion, especially when the mayor of Bujaraloz recalled the “first great event of the PSOE” that he attended, the rally that José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero gave in March 2008 in Zaragoza. Villagrasa, who was 15 years old at the time, went there with his father and two grandparents: “I appeal to that generation that gave us everything that taught us what the path was. In that collective consciousness, I want to build a new time in the PSOE. And I want to do it with sincerity, with honesty, with memory,” he highlighted.

“We begin a new time in which all deep-rooted vices must be left behind. Sectarianism and polarization have no place,” he summarized.

Although organically he cannot be closer to the still general secretary, since he has been the party’s number two since 2017 – or rather, until Thursday, when he presented his resignation -, Darío Villagrasa’s characteristics differentiate him from Javier Lambán. The mayor of Bujaraloz is very young – 32 years old -, during this time he has used the Organization Secretariat more to act as an arbitrator than to start internal wars and his public messages always have a moderate tone and away from polarization – something that since the The Lambanista sector itself has become ugly on more than one occasion.

Those around Villagrasa take it for granted that the former Secretary of Organization will compete well in the primaries and also remember several factors that work in his favor if he is elected Secretary General: he is a regional deputy, where he has served brilliantly since last year. After being deputy spokesperson, he has had the opportunity to get to know the party from his position as Secretary of Organization and does not drag the ‘backpacks’ of other leaders.

The primary calendar

Now it remains to be known if there will be any rapprochement between the two candidates, that of Villagrasa and that of Minister Pilar Alegría, during the month of January. Although both parties assume that there will be primaries.

The process formally opens on January 24, when the deadline for submitting candidatures opens. Between February 28 and 3, applicants will be able to obtain endorsements, and the campaign will run from February 6 to 15.

Pilar Alegría announces her candidacy for the Aragonese PSOE: “I want to recover the Government. “I’m going for everything”



The next day, Sunday the 16th, will be the first day of voting: in the event that any of the candidates exceeds 51% of the votes, they will have won. Otherwise, a week later, on Sunday the 23rd, there will be a second round. The 18th Regional Congress of the Aragonese PSOE will take place on March 15 and 16.