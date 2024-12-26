Darío Villagrasa is running against Pilar Alegría to lead the Aragonese PSOE: “I want to overcome the organic battles”

An “autonomous project”, “free of baggage”, that drives “by conviction” and that aspires to “overcome organic battles”. The mayor of Bujaraloz and regional deputy Darío Villagrasa announced this Thursday that he is running for secretary general of the Aragonese PSOE, a race for which he will have to compete with Minister Pilar Alegría in primaries that are expected to be of maximum intensity. Villagrasa – who just before the announcement presented his resignation as Secretary of Organization of the Socialists – will hold his grand welcome event this Saturday at the Tío Jorge Civic Center, in Zaragoza.

Despite his youth -32 years-, he is already an old acquaintance of Aragonese politics. Deputy in the Cortes since 2015, number two of the party since 2017 and deputy spokesperson of the PSOE in the Cortes of Aragón since last year, Villagrasa aspires to represent a third way between the sector of Pilar Alegría and that of Javier Lambán, whose two main candidates to succeed him, the provincial secretaries of Zaragoza -Juan Antonio Sánchez Quero- and of Teruel -Mayte Pérez-, have resigned from presenting themselves.

The mayor of Bujaraloz has defined himself as a “conciliatory” person who “builds bridges.” “I want to overcome old quarrels and organic battles. I offer myself to militancy for a new time from the union, the healthy debate of ideas and from Aragón,” said Villagrasa, a set of ideas that suggest where his campaign is going to go in the coming weeks.

In fact, he has had no problem admitting – although without giving more details – that there have been issues of the current organic management in Aragon that he has not “liked” and that he has not “shared.” But, beyond that, he has drawn a different profile. “I am a person who seeks to unite, reconcile and work,” he highlighted, to announce a campaign “in a fraternal and socialist key.”

Asked three times if Javier Lambán had asked him to present a candidacy, all three times he responded the same: “I informed Lambán of my decision.” And, in a campaign in which they will almost monopolize legacies, he wanted to make it clear: “I do not renounce the legacy of any socialist president.” Then, again insisting on the same idea, he added that what he intends is to “build a great socialist family hand in hand with militancy.”

This Saturday will be the big event for Villagrasa, who will present his candidacy in Zaragoza. He will do it without Javier Lambán, but he will have the support of numerous local officials and representatives of the party. Not in vain, the deputy says that he has taken the step “encouraged by hundreds of colleagues”, who have asked him to “open a new time” in the Aragonese PSOE.