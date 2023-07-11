He was found unconscious at sea, while playing with his summer camp mates: little Dario died at the age of 7

The investigation into the death is still ongoing Darius, the 7-year-old boy who lost his life while at the beach with the summer camp. Parents made a desperate plea: “Whoever has seen something, speak and give us useful information”.

The police, for the moment and as a necessary act to be able to proceed with the investigation, have registered seven people in the suspect register. The sad story took place on July 5th at the Margherita di Savoia beach, in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani (Puglia).

The investigators have already listened to those present, the testimonies will be fundamental in reconstructing the dynamics of what happened. The 7-year-old boy was in the water with his summer camp companions when the drama happened. He was playing, when he is ended up under water. The rescuers brought him back to the surface and in a short time the 118 health workers also arrived. Unfortunately, no one was able to do anything to save his life.

They await i autopsy results on the minor’s body, which will be essential to establish the exact cause of death.

The accusation, for now, is that of culpable crime for not having prevented the death of the child. It will be necessary to ascertain the role of the educators and whether the minor, at that moment, was escaped their control. It could also have been a sudden illness or an undiagnosed congenital health problem. The answer will come only with the autoptic examination.

Seven people in the register of suspects, as a duty, to give them the opportunity to appoint technical consultants who will be able to attend the medico-legal examinations.

The first testimonies told that the child was playing with other peers in the water when it was seen unconscious at sea. The educators and lifeguards intervened promptly, they tried to revive him and then entrust him to 118. Despite the numerous life-saving maneuvers, for little Dario there was nothing to be done.