Unfortunately Dario Sonda didn’t make it. The thirty-one year old from Vicenza from Bassano del Grappa, who loved cycling and had been world champion of scratch among juniors in 2009 and then retired in 2010 and dedicated himself to rallies, died following the very serious injuries sustained in a road accident: in the saddle on his scooter, on Friday evening he was on his way to work, for the night shift at Special Springs srl in Romano d’Ezzelino, when he collided with a car, a BMW, which was approaching in the opposite direction and had started a maneuver turning point. The collision was very violent. Immediately rescued, Dario had been taken to the hospital in Vicneza but his conditions had immediately appeared very serious. Unfortunately today his heart stopped. Dario leaves his wife Giulia and two small children.