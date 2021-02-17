Darío Nieto is Mauricio Macri’s private secretary and one of his most trusted people. He accompanied him with the same position throughout his tenure and was undersecretary for Presidential Affairs between 2017 and 2019. He is charged in the cause of illegal espionage and his home was searched, but then the prosecutors asked for his “lack of merit”, in the absence of incriminating evidence.

Nieto’s request that the case for illegal espionage be transferred from Lomas de Zamora to Comodoro Py, which was endorsed last week by the Criminal Cassation Chamber, unleashed the fury of the national government and of Cristina Kirchner, in particular, whose lawyer presented this Wednesday an extraordinary appeal to appeal “immediately” to the Supreme Court and managed to temporarily suspend that transfer.

-How do you evaluate the suspension of the transfer of the case to Comodoro Py?

-As I always said, I trust the Justice and I calculate that this question will be resolved quickly. This only demonstrates the interest of the ruling party and Cristina Kircher in continuing to insist on this cause to try to cover up the economic and social disaster we are experiencing, and to try to make us all appear the same to achieve their impunity. Since they have no economic, social, or health results to show, they try to muddy the field with these operations.

-What is your opinion of the strong reaction of the national government?

-Kirchnerism has been trying to interfere in the Judicial Power and to pressure the judges. First with the judicial reform, then when trying to change the attorney without the necessary votes and in the last days Alberto Fernández attacking Justice and uploading to a tweet by Marcela Losardo, the Minister of Justice, as a result of the passage of this case to the city ​​of Buenos Aires and sentence to Milagro Sala. It is seen that the President has a lot of pressure to go against Justice. Kirchnerism does not believe in the independence of powers, it believes that justice must intervene and that is why they make this fierce offensive.

-The lawyer for Cristina Kirchner asked the Court of Cassation to intervene the Court so that the case remains in Lomas de Zamora.

-This cause is a big operation of Kirchnerism. First, the official media apparatus came out to accuse me of things that I am not. Later, leaders of the ruling party, such as Leopoldo Moreau, Aníbal Fernández and Eduardo Valdés, came out to say that I was a spy, a criminal and other barbarities … It is a maneuver within this construction that Kirchnerism wants to do, that we are all jets , criminals and also trying to cover reality with these lies. But we are not all the same. As they couldn’t find me an apartment in Miami, or a late-model car, no flying bag full of dollars, so they invented this spy chamuyo to make me part. But I want to make it clear that I have nothing to do with it, the prosecutors have already said it. And now the case should go to the city of Buenos Aires, because it was badly investigated in Lomas de Zamora, because it was not appropriate that it be investigated there.

-What differences are there between the two courts?

-Personally, the prosecutors from Lomas de Zamora have dissociated me from the issue, they asked for my lack of merit, that is, the prosecutors say that there is no evidence that connects me with the case, so I calculate that in Comodoro Py van to go along the same lines, because I never received any intelligence report. The second issue is that the Cassation Chamber decides to transfer the investigation to the city of Buenos Aires for something that I have been saying, since the alleged events happened in the city of Buenos Aires, where the AFI (Federal Intelligence Agency) is also located and the Casa Rosada, then the cause must be investigated here.

-The judges of the Chamber of Cassation do not question the investigation. How do you evaluate the illegal espionage situations that have been demonstrated so far?

-I was never part of the intelligence services, I don’t know how they work. What I am clear about is that there is no organicity. Mauricio Macri never sent to spy on anyone and there is no evidence of this. So if that spying existed, it is not organic. During Mauricio Macri’s administration, the AFI had international recognition and was very useful in organizing events that took place in the city, such as the WTO Summit, the Youth Olympic Games or the G20. It may be that there has been self-employment, but there was no organicity or verticality, in that there were no orders to spy on this or that person, there were no orders to spy on anyone.

-Some leaders of Juntos por el Cambio criticize having been spied on by AFI agents during Macri’s administration.

-There was no kind of organicity, nor any request from Macri or from the AFI leadership to investigate anyone. That is in the same file. So, what did exist there is self-employment, which historically always existed in Argentina with members of the intelligence services. But that will be determined by Justice. What I am sure is that Mauricio Macri did not send to spy on anyone. Of that I am convinced.

-There is also the case of Macri’s sister, Florencia, who was also spied on, like her then partner Salvatore Pica. How do you take that situation?

-That the justice investigates and that the guilty pay for having done that, that the justice investigate and resolve. I trusted justice from the beginning and I continue to trust justice, to investigate, resolve and convict the guilty.

