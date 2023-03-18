Dario Nardella against the ecovandals of Palazzo Vecchio in Florence

Dario Nardella intervened yesterday against the Latest Generation ecovandals who were smearing Palazzo Vecchio in Florence with the usual pink paint. The mayor was already in Piazza della Signoria recording a video, when he noticed the two eco-vandals looking for notoriety who were defacing the walls of Palazzo Vecchio behind him. Nardella’s action was very rapid.

He ran like a desperate man towards the two, jumped the hedges and tackled the usual bearded breadstick smearer shouting “what the fuck are you doing!”. It should be noted that the two are repeat offenders given that they have already smeared other works in Florence and despite the street papers they still happily roam the city. The nut started babbling: “Today we decided to sanction the symbol of power…”, while Nardella shouted at him “What the fuck sanctions?” and he was about to lay his hands on him.

Dario Nardella and the action against ecovandals: the praise of foreign tourists for the Mayor of Florence

Meanwhile, foreign tourists booed the vandals and praised the hero mayor. Then the two were reported and unfortunately released, but immediate jail would have been better, given the propensity for repetition that these guys have who target art cities and block traffic with serious damage to those who have to go to work. We bet that a normal citizen would have been arrested instead, but they don’t, they enjoy special immunities. More and more often ordinary citizens understand that there is no more Justice and that the world has turned upside down. Whoever commits a crime is outside, whoever reacts is inside. The case of Walter Onichini who shot the thieves is emblematic.

Unfortunately, we have repeatedly reported the actions of this group and there would be a need for specific laws and it seems that the government is working on it, especially for the part that provides that the cleaning costs are borne by the vandals. Naturally, in a fundamentally anarchist country like Italy, there was no lack of immediate support for the two vandals, especially on social media where Nardella, instead of being praised, was targeted for his reaction which should instead be the natural one of an administrator who takes care of his city.

Nor has there been a lack of support from those who are politically sad in the torpid and try to make an electoral profit to the detriment of our cultural heritage, the largest in the world. Moreover, this organization is making the fight against climate change hated, causing equally serious damage to a battle that sees the whole world engaged, apart from the 5,000 liters of water needed yesterday to clean up the walls.

The mayor of Florence Nardella, after a long time has given hope to Italy

The only way to stop them is to make special laws that have been requested of Piantedosi for some time but which have not yet seen the light. What do you expect? Perhaps we want to further damage the artistic heritage in a period, the spring-summer period, which is essential to revive our always ramshackle GDP?

What is then worrying is that even people with common sense, intellectuals, administrators, in the end try to justify the action by saying that in the meantime “paint is washable” and that “there is an environmental problem” and nonsense about this type since then the structures are damaged anyway. They do it for one reason only: they are afraid that if they really said what they think they would be classified as “people of the right” who are concerned with “law and order”, which as we know are abhorred by a part of the scoundrel and filthy left. It’s a pity that Schlein has already been elected because if Nardella had turned up after what he did, despite being very distant ideologically from that party, I would have stood in line for hours in the rain and the heat just to vote for him and thank him.

Italians are fed up with the exponential degradation of a nation which is a pearl of culture and art and which has been frozen by politically correct nonsense for too long. Nardella, after a long time has given hope to Italy.

Thanks Mayor.

Subscribe to the newsletter

