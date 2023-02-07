Santiago, Chile.- Dario Lezcano withdrew from Liga MX to continue with his football career in Chilean football wearing the jersey of Colo Colowhite club that made official the hiring of the former Bravos FC Juárez player this Monday.

“Dario Lezcano He was officially presented to the media as a new Cacique player. Welcome to this Alba family!”, the publication reads. Today he himself had his first presentation on the practice fields of Colo Colo ahead of his debut in the Chilean First Division.

The Guarani played for three seasons with the people of Juarez. He totaled 79 games and converted 34 goals in the national football. In this Closing 2023 he scored three goals, two against Tijuana and one in front Pachucathe club that probed the striker after the departure of Nicholas Ibanez to tigershowever Bravos rescinded his contract to return to South America after 15 years.

We recommend you read

Darío Lezcano signed a contract until December 2024, arriving with the pass in his possession after the cancellation of his agreement with FC Juarez. Colo Colo will be his second South American club, after sportive trinidadianwith whom he debuted in the distant 2007.