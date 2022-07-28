Darío Gómez, who died this Tuesday in Medellín, is still present in the memory of all his fans.

This Wednesday, in the match between Millonarios and Fortaleza, the “king of spite” was one more protagonist of the commitment.

Since before the game began, his music played on the speakers of El Campín. Then, with the ball in motion, several fans dedicated some choruses to him. But later, at halftime of the game, A majority sector of the Albiazul team’s fans joined in a unison chant of ‘No one is eternal’, the great success of his career.

‘Nobody is eternal in the world’

This Wednesday, Millonarios did their homework, clearly surpassed Fortaleza and thrashed them 3-0 to be one step away from the Colombian Cup semifinal.

Daniel Ruiz was the great figure of the match, providing the assists for the three goals for Millonarios.

Three minutes later, in a very similar action, Herazo repeated for his first double with the Millonarios jersey.

Already in the second half, the blues extended the advantage with another goal pass from Ruiz and a shot from Carlos Gómez between the goalkeeper’s legs, at 7.

In Millonarios, midfielder Kliver Moreno reappeared after a year and three months, after recovering from a serious injury.

At halftime, the loudspeakers of the El Campín stadium played ‘No one is eternal’. And the fans, full of feeling, sang his lyrics endlessly.

