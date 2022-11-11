Darío Gil Alburquerque, born in Murcia 47 years ago, is vice president of IBM and director of the research division (IBM Research) that develops quantum computing, called to be the most disruptive technology of the century. His department has set a roadmap that is being fulfilled with digital precision, “even ahead of schedule”, according to the engineer. His latest achievement has been the 433-qubit Osprey processor, with the potential to represent a number of states greater than the number of atoms in the observable universe. IBM’s quantum systems are behind 2,000 scientific publications and have the support of hundreds of companies that work side by side with the multinational to apply a technology capable of unraveling the origin of the universe and opening new doors for humanity in the development of medicines, the creation of new materials or in the energy future. Gil Alburquerque, who has been in the United States for more years than in Spain, dreams of including his native country and Latin America in IBM’s quantum ecosystem. “It will happen,” he says.

Ask. What does it mean to have reached 433 qubits with the Osprey?

Response. We are experiencing the development of quantum computing and how an industry is being created. To advance in technology, you have to create a community that creates value for all parties. At IBM, we are guided by our roadmap, which we shared with the industry two years ago, and on that path we set the evolution of quantum processors. The first one we put in the cloud, in May 2016, had five qubits, last year we went to 127, now we have advanced to 433 and next year there will be one with more than 1,000. In addition, we trace a trajectory of software [programación], of how it was going to evolve. Our vision of quantum computing is that it is frictionless, that you don’t have to know anything about the quantum world, except that it exists, for you to benefit from it. The Osprey shows that we are executing on our roadmap. The largest chip in the world was already Eagle’s, with 127 qubits, but now, with 433, there is nothing like it in the world of superconductors.

P. More capacity than atoms in the universe?

R. The power of quantum computing is related to representing information in the richest way. The number of states available within the quantum computer starts at two to the high n, where n is the number of qubits. If you have two to the power of 100 qubits, there are more states than there are atoms on our planet. If you get to two raised to 300, more than in the universe. Even if you dedicated all the atoms in the universe to storing zeros and ones, you wouldn’t have enough. There you see the exponential power of quantum computing.

P. What are the frontiers of quantum computing?

R. It has three important vectors: one is the number of qubits; two, the quality of these; and three, the execution speed. This year we have multiplied by three the number of qubits, by four the quantum volume (quality) and by 10 the execution speed of the circuits. They are very significant numbers of how we are advancing.

P. Does the Osprey already allow us to speak of quantum supremacy, a processor capable of performing a task that cannot be executed by any classical computer in a reasonable amount of time?

R. I don’t like that concept, as everyone knows. What we are trying to achieve is to create a sustainable quantum advantage. That means the combination of enough qubits, quality and speed to do a more effective calculation on a relevant problem in science or business than with a classical computer. The first advantage is that quantum computers can no longer be simulated. We have created new systems that can no longer be efficiently emulated with a classic computer. But the great frontier of the next few years is to ensure that these systems, with the suppression and mitigation of errors, as well as with a quality execution speed, obtain a result that could not be obtained in such an effective way with a classic computer. We are making enough progress and I hope that it can be done in the next two years.

P. Will the barrier of errors be overcome?

R. When we put the first computer in the cloud, it had two or three errors for every 100 operations. Now, in the most advanced systems, we have achieved one error per 1,000 operations. We have to reach one per 10,000. If we achieve that with appropriate levels of coherence, the time you have a qubit before a bit is made, that cocktail, along with algorithmic error mitigation and suppression techniques, will make possible the first demonstration of quantum advantage.

P. Can the scientific community use the Osprey?

R. We will make it accessible within the IBM Quantum Network for our customers and partners beginning early next year. In the Quantum Network there are already more than 200 institutions, from large companies to laboratories, universities and strategic partners around the world.

P. What is quantum computing being used for?

R. There are three large categories where they are developing. The first has to do with simulating everything that has to do with nature. In the industrial sector, companies like Boeing are modeling materials so that they have the best properties. Others, like BP, use it for energy and Daimler works in the area of ​​batteries. In other words, everything that depends on materials and physics and chemistry. The second area is data that has structure. It is the basis of cryptography or machine learning [aprendizaje automático]. That mathematical base is very horizontal. For example, a sector that is very involved is the financial sector. Quantum computing teams are being formed within companies to explore use cases and we give them access to the best systems. And there are also almost 2,000 scientific publications that have been generated using IBM computers. It has become a first-rate scientific tool. Qiskit, the Open Source quantum community [programas de código abierto] most popular in the world, has 1.8 million downloads to develop quantum applications. Since we launched the first systems in 2016, we have seen how the sector has become an industry that is already among the top five technological priorities of the vast majority of developed countries. The industrial fabric is advancing. We have created quantum computing centers in the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Canada…

P. And in Spain and in Latin America?

R. It will happen. I have always had a great desire to do it, but these things take time. I am convinced that it will happen and it will not be in the long term. In Spain and throughout Latin America there is an extraordinary talent and a very high interest. It is a priority and, for my part, nothing would make me more excited.

P. Has the key to success at IBM been advancing quantum computing without disdaining classical computing?

R. They are complementary. The revolution in the world of computing that we are experiencing is the most exciting moment since the first digital systems were created in the 1940s. The new revolution is more than qubits. It is the combination of bits, neural networks and qubits. Bits representing high-precision computing, the neural networks that form the basis of AI [inteligencia artificial] and quantum bits. The key is to combine them. It will always be a hybrid system of classical and quantum information. Orchestration is the key to the future. The Osprey design is based on that modularity so that we can have multiple chipsets with thousands of qubits in the future by combining multiple systems. We are already designing systems that will have tens of thousands of qubits. We have seen CPU-based supercomputing systems [unidades centrales de procesamiento] and, in the last decade, GPU-based supercomputers [aceleradores de IA]. Now we are going to create computing systems where we will add to those two the quantum processors. The recently announced IBM Quantum System Two is our vision to create the first quantum supercomputers. To achieve this goal, we will be pioneers in uniting the fields of quantum computing and communication. We are going to create quantum entanglements of qubits that are on different chips and even systems. For the latter, we have to invent what is called a transducer, which would allow us to go from 5 GHz to terahertz optical frequencies. We are working simultaneously on what is today, what is tomorrow and what is ten years from now.

