Lisandro López is already a legend in Racing, but before going to Atlanta United gave the blessing to the new head of the campus. “Darío is a weakness for me, I love him as a person, as a player, he is among the top 3 or 4 best 9 in the country, I have no doubts, he has earned love here, it is a personal decision whether to continue or not, but to continue He is going to continue being what he was until now, a great guy, of extraordinary human quality, leader of the dressing room, a guy who is in the eleven or not, always pushing, always positive, for those of us who love the club, I hope he continues ”He said of Cvitanich.

And the leaders listened to him. That is why yesterday, they closed the continuity of the 36-year-old forward until December 31, 2021. Cvitanich would be the new captain from the Juan Antonio Pizzi era, which will begin this morning at the Cilindro de Avellaneda. At 12.30 pm, the 52-year-old will be officially introduced at a press conference.

Referents. Lisandro leaves, Cvitanich remains, who will take over as leadership in the dressing room. (Racing Press)

Pizzi will arrive accompanied by Rafael Maceratesi (champion with Racing in 2001), Iván Moreno and Fabianesi, his son Nicolás (video analyst) and Alejandro Richino, who will be in charge of physical preparation. The Uruguayan is processing his arrival in the country as a result of the closing of borders on the other side of the Río de La Plata. Fabián Ramírez will be the goalkeeping coach and will work alongside Nacho González. Rubén Capria’s partner in the nineties, the former number one will collaborate in the Reserve together with Mauro Gerk and will be focused on the recruitment of talents for Fifth, Sixth and Seventh.

He Wizard He will be at the presentation with Alfredo Chiodini, since Víctor Blanco is abroad. The president will make an attempt to Pol Fernandez. Cruz Azul asks 4 million dollars, impossible for Racing. There will be intense negotiations.

Meanwhile, Augusto Solari would continue his career at Celta de Vigo. There he will be received by an old acquaintance, Eduardo Coudet, coach of the Spanish team.