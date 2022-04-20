His eyes always look far beyond the horizon. Where there are no borders. Perhaps this is the only way to not set limits, to not be afraid and to be able to challenge oneself and physics by succeeding in not one but five companies at the same time, signing Guinness records. Dario Costa he started with his feet on the ground, from the heart of the Motor Valley. Here, rather than in the air, you are well glued to the asphalt, on two or four wheels but while cultivating an unbridled passion for Ducati and Lamborghini, the aerobatic rider capable of carrying his Zivko Edge 540 V2 through two tunnels (on the Turkish motorway of Marmara) for a total length of 2.26 km is in the air that knows how to give its best. Costa told us about his company, his passion for engines and those 44 very long seconds in an exclusive interview on the occasion of the national finals of the Red Bull Paper Wings, the championship dedicated to paper airplanes staged at the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of Science and Technology in Milan.

How long is 44 seconds?

“They are very long and very short. If I had to remember how many I remember, I probably have only 3 fixed in my mind, when I had to do something that was not in the plans, where I had to react. Those 44 seconds now, looking back on it coldly, are infinite, 29 years long. The time that I have cultivated the dream of this company. “

A gallery would have already been worth a record but even two.

“Yes, only one would have been enough. In the end I made 5 records, we managed to combine different elements in that stretch of road, in reality I was trying to figure out where to take off and how to get out. I had initially seen the two tunnels only on the internet but when I went for an inspection, seeing the conformation live, I said to myself that it would be possible to continue. Everyone asked me if I was safe, objecting to the length and the fact that it was uphill but I was sure. I thought it was perfect, we could do 5 firsts and we did them. “

What was the dynamics of this flight?

“The airplane used is not made to fly in such a small space and above all to maneuver in those conditions. It is a very agile aircraft, if compared to a car it can be considered very nervous, almost a rally car. It doesn’t stay where you put it, it’s unstable. So the take off was an adventure, the airplane wanted to slip into the ceiling so there was specific work on that. Once you leave, you then come to terms with the darkness and the flashing light on the roof which is very close. Leaving the first gallery, then a little light and still dark appeared with the entrance to the other gallery which was far away, very small. You don’t know if you can get there but after training I said to myself ‘let’s continue’. The second tunnel then was infinite, uphill. 1.7km long, you don’t see the exit, you can only use your peripheral vision and you can’t blink otherwise you risk losing control. A rumble around you, a beautiful sound that I will never forget. “

All emotions come to an end then?

“Yes, you don’t have time to smile or think. You have to be focused, you can’t make a mistake. You are completely immersed in your role. You can’t afford distractions. When you go out you burst, you feel a crazy emotion. Months and years of preparation, even just dreaming of something you don’t know how it will go. “

However, the dream began with our feet on the ground in Bologna, in the heart of the Motor Valley.

“It was 1992, at the beginning it was a spiritual dream then more concrete when I started flying. With all the motorsport that was there, I couldn’t help but try my hand at such a feat. It all started under the Two Towers, at the Bologna Aeroclub and at the city’s airport. I am a huge fan, as a child I had two passions: flying and cars. I recognized them at night from the lights, understanding the pattern. I leafed through the trade magazines every day. Then there was the flight, a feeling, the spirituality. The machines, on the other hand, represented the mechanical part. When I grew up, I also approached motorcycles. “

Among other things, he had the opportunity to have two important experiences with Ducati and Lamborghini.

“I had the opportunity to try the Urus and shoot a promotional video for the launch of the Aventador S. Then there is a relationship of love with Ducati, the whole story behind that company. The engine study but also the aerodynamics. It has always fascinated me and there is a lot of affinity with the world of airplanes. They were the first to study aerodynamics to improve performance and there is no one else in the world who does it like Ducati. Among other things, I have a Scambler that I customized in everything. “

And now that you’ve made it?

“Not much has changed. I put a boulder inside the wardrobe, closed it in a drawer but there is still a lot to do. There are new challenges to try. There are many and I hope to have several years to make them happen. The tunnel was the deepest of my dreams but in the future there will be others to crown. “

Photo: credit Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool