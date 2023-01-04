Colombia.- Darío confessed that he murdered Yamiletha 42-year-old woman in Bogotá, Colombia, and despite the fact that he turned himself in three times, the authorities let him go.

last December 30 Yamileth’s femicide was recordedwho agreed to go out with his former sentimental partner, Darío.

Yamileth and Darío had an engagement in 2019but it ended because of the man’s jealousy, however, the man never accepted that decision and to date he continued to harass her, even attending her work or meetings with her friends and family.

The man threatened the woman and her youngest sonuntil on one occasion, he took advantage of a woman’s carelessness and Darío accessed her cell phone and then committed the femicide in Bogotá.

The prosecutor narrated Dario’s confessionwhere he declared that he was at home and at a time when the lady went to the bathroom, he took the opportunity to check the cell phone and there he found some photographs of the victim with another person and that is why he committed the murder.

The woman received three stab wounds. by the man, which caused his death. A neighbor was the victim of the homicide and despite the fact that she called the authorities, they never attended to the case.

Around 1:00 in the afternoon, he heard screams and blows from the victim, until he killed her. The neighbor made multiple calls, but the authorities did not arrive.

The judge described that the man after committing the femicide called the victim’s son, a 12-year-old boy, to tell him about the crime.

“It’s a pretty frivolous attitude and moving for the people who have surrounded the victim. Call your relatives to make them aware of the act committed. I reiterate, send evidence of what happened inside that apartment.”

The man turned himself in to authorities that same day.but he was not captured despite the fact that he delivered all the evidence of the crime.

The man was detained until last Tuesday, after being prosecuted for femicide and will face a higher sentence of 41 years in prison.