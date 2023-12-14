It is dedicated to one of the legends of the Italian Rally the latest literary effort by Marco Cariati and Gian Domenico Lorenzet: Dario Cerrato. The driver's name is also the title of the book (format 14×22 cm, 240 pages, “Great racing on track, road and rallies” series, published by Giorgio Nada Publisher, 28 euros), with a summary that says a lot about the history and dedication of this driver “A life between Opel and Lancia”. On the other hand, his palmares is impressive: twice European champion, in 1985 and 1987 and winner of 21 races over the six editions held, without forgetting the fact that Cerrato was Italian champion six times (1985, 1986 and 1988/1991).

The Cougar by Corneliano d'Alba

But, above all, Cerrato was universally regarded one of the best interpreters of sacred monsters such as the Lancia Rally 037 and Delta HF 4WD and earned on the field the aggressive nickname the “Coguaro di Corneliano d'Alba”. His story could be the subject of a film screenplay and the book could be a beginning: “Let's put passion – explains Cerrato himself in the preface – in everything we commit ourselves to and dreams can come true. Even a book about my life was a dream. And it came true.”

Lifetime

Here you are, Cerrato's whole life, man is a driver, it is in this volume that in addition to retracing his entire sporting career, from his debut with the Opel to the Lancia triumphs, it does not forget to draw a beautiful photograph of the man behind the wheel, of his relationship with the territory, of his passions and of trust in “Geppi” the navigator who reads the notes and to whom an entire chapter is dedicated.

Cerrato's competitive aggressiveness emerges from the book must take on its shoulders the defense of the honor of the Lancia brand in Italy given that the parent company is officially involved in the world championship. The satellite teams had to keep the flag flying in the Italian championship and Dario did it brilliantly, winning the beauty of six titles as we were saying. This is also why he was much loved by the fans. And also for this reason the book dedicates an entire chapter “To the memories of the fans”. Rally fans say thank you.