Barça guard Darío Brizuela will be out of action for two to three weeks due to a psoas muscle injury, according to a statement from the Barça club. The Gipuzkoan player, who had to retire last Sunday during the defeat of the culé team at Baxi Manresa (85-72), is a good secondary player with an average of 6.3 points in 14m49s in the Euroleague and 6 .6 points in 16m30s minutes per game in the Endesa League.

The confirmation of Brizuela’s absence comes two days after Barça announced that Brazilian Raúl Neto, a recent signing to replace the long-term absence of Nicolás Laprovittola, will be out for four weeks due to the adductor injury in his left leg. He suffered on Thursday in his debut against Real Madrid.

These setbacks are added to that of Chimezie Metu, who is recovering from a sprain to the collateral ligament in his left knee and whose return is not scheduled until next year.

In this way, coach Joan Peñarroya has eleven first team players at his disposal to face a month of December with ten games, starting with this week’s triple commitment: Panathinaikos in Athens, Maccabi Tel Aviv in Belgrade and in the Palau Blaugrana in front of UCAM Murcia.

Barça currently has two point guards (Tomas Satoransky and Juan Núñez), two guards (Kevin Punter and Dame Sarr) and a power forward (Jabari Parker), in addition to forwards Joel Parra, Justin Anderson and Álex Abrines, who are expected to have help in the ‘two’ and ‘four’ positions. Centers Jan Vesely, Youssoupha Fall and Willy Hernangómez complete the squad.

