Darío ‘Pipa’ Benedetto, is an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer. He arrived for the Xolos of Tijuana and his good performances allowed him to sign for a larger club, such as the Águilas del Americateam with which he won the CONCACAF two-time championship between 2015 and 2016.
He emigrated to Argentine soccer and defended the jersey of one of the most important clubs in America: the Boca Juniors. There he won two League titles, two Super Cups and one League Cup, as well as playing and scoring in the famous ‘world final’ in Madrid, against River Plate of Marcelo: the ‘Doll’ Gallardo. Unfortunately for ‘Pipa’, his goal was of little use, since Núñez’s men were the champions.
His time at Boca Juniors. he was interrupted by a fleeting adventure in European soccer, where he tried his luck with Olympique de Marseille, in France. He did not have the performance that was expected, so he had to return to play at home in the ‘Bombonera’. Although his fans received him well, now, Before the arrival of Edinson Cavani, his chances of being part of the starting eleven have decreased considerably.
For this reason, ‘Pipa’ Benedetto seeks to return to Mexican soccer, a place where he was also quite happy. Among the possible destinations, there is the feline group of the Green Bellies of Leónwho are still looking for a striker to correct the departure of Víctor Dávila.
Other teams interested in taking over the services of Darío Benedetto are the Xolos de Tijuana, Pachuca, Mazatlan, Puebla either Necaxaaccording to information from Fernando Esquivel.
