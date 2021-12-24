Boca is preparing for 2022 and fans are excited about the possible return of Darío Benedetto. El Pipa has entered the hearts of the people and his name is present in all the pass markets. Here we will tell you about the forward’s current situation and his chances of returning to Xeneize.
The 31-year-old’s pass belongs to Olympique de Marseille, but is currently on loan at Elche until June 2022. Has two goals in fifteen games, He is not a starter and that is why in Boca they saw the opportunity to tempt him.
Juan Román Riquelme has already expressed his wish and the player would be key for the negotiations to come to fruition. The salary must be considerably reduced and his departure managed of the European club.
“I said it at the time when I left. I am going to return to Boca either as a fan or a player. I am grateful to the people of Boca for the beautiful affection they give me to this day. Hopefully tomorrow I can return, “he declared about the rumors.
Beyond his little continuity, the forward looks comfortable in Spain. “I am happy beyond that I do not have the minutes I want in Elche. I am calm with the family, enjoying, pointing to what is to come, “he added.
