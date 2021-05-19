He adored being low-key and talking until the wee hours, both with allies and with occasional adversaries. Darío Alessandro was the homonymous son of a historical leader of Peronism, but he achieved his own flight as an alter ego of Chacho Alvarez placeholder image in Parliament and helmsman of the block of deputies of the Alliance during the traumatic administration of Fernando de la Rúa.

The Legislators Circle, who had just anointed him vocal of the Board of Directors that he was about to assume, gave the news of his death on Wednesday. Sources close to the former deputy confirmed to Clarion that a few months ago they had detected a cancer, which was devastating. He was 69 years old.

He had entered the career of Sociology of the UBA in 1970 and soon after he joined the Peronist group that Chacho Alvarez already led, which led to the formation of the JP Loyalty, faced with the militaristic line of Montoneros.

He was unable to graduate until the return of democracy and in the tough times of the military he devoted himself successively to private activities: from the care of a family metallurgist in Rosario to the own business of a delicatessen.

When he triumphed Carlos Menem, in 1989, his father (founder of Forja along with Arturo Jauretche Y Homer manzi) he was elected deputy, and there he began his journey through Congress.

First as an advisor and then as legislative secretary of the Group of Eight that the dissidents of the menemism armed, with his father, Chacho, the trade unionist Germán Abdala and Juan Pablo Cafiero (father of the current Chief of Staff) as prominent figures,

He was one of the founders of the Frente Grande and after the Frepaso, which in nineteen ninety five achieved second place in the presidential elections with the formula José Octavio Bordón-Chacho Alvarez. That year he made his landing in the Lower House, where he remained until 2003, on behalf of the Capital.

With the consecration of the Alliance, which turned his political boss into De la Rúa’s vice president, he received the support of his radical allies to become head of the bloc, a position he held despite the resignation of Chacho, after the scandal of the call Banelco Law of labor reform.

Alessandro used his negotiating style to gracefully overcome controversial debates, and although he had to endure continuous bleeding in his own ranks due to the growing criticism of the management from Frepasist sectors, remained loyal to the De la Rúa government until the abrupt end, in December 2001,

He was excited in 2003 with the arrival of Nestor Kirchner to the Casa Rosada, like other former Frepasistas, and was once again close to power, although not so much. The chancellor Rafael Bielsa He added him to his team as undersecretary for Latin American Affairs and in 2005 the President appointed him ambassador to Cuba.

It was after the diplomatic scandal for the refuge granted in the embassy to the Cuban dissident Hilda Molina, which led to the dismissal of the ambassador Raul taleb and the Foreign Ministry official and now an “albertista” deputy Eduardo Valdes.

Of its passage through Havana He used to say that to put together realistic reports on the political situation he had to qualify the publications of the Granma, the official organ of the Communist Party, with news that circulated secretly among the journalists from international agencies.

In 2007 she left the embassy and Cristina kept her headless for a time, until she decided to appoint Juliana Marino, The following year, the then president sent Alessandro to another destination, Peru, and that was where his public activity ended, in 2015., after the electoral defeat of Kirchnerism at the hands of Cambiemos.