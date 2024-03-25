Darinka Ramirez She prefers to stay away from television cameras and avoids making public statements since Jefferson Farfán announced that she had a daughter who is just over a year old. Although the businesswoman has avoided providing statements, she has continued to publish photos of her self-importance. She has even shown the connection that Luana has with Jefferson Farfán and the harmony between both families. Recently, the businesswoman was approached by 'Amor y Fuego' and left a strong message.

What did Darinka Ramírez say about Mrs. Charo?

Darinka Ramírez preferred not to go into details and talk about Jefferson Farfán. However, when asked about the relationship she has with the 'Foquita' family, she left an accurate message: “Very good, very good. The public person is him, not me. “Things are private.”

Under this comment, Darinka Ramírez made it clear that she has a cordial and good relationship with Mrs. Charo and Jefferson Farfán's family. This coincides with the statements that 'Cuto' Guadalupe previously provided.

What did 'Cuto' Guadalupe say about Darinka Ramírez's relationship with Doña Charo?

Jefferson Farfán and his mother, Mrs. Charo, maintain a harmonious relationship after the birth of Luana, the soccer player's one-year-old and two-month-old daughter. This is how 'Cuto' Guadalupe shared with 'América hoy', after participating as a stellar guest on Farfán's 'Enfocados' YouTube channel. According to her observations, the girl shares a great resemblance to her siblings, Melissa Klug's children, and to the family in general. “She wears the Farfán-Guadalupe badge,” she noted.

Likewise, he pointed out that Jefferson Farfán's mother is very happy with the girl, and that the notable similarity between them stands out. When asked about the bond between Mrs. Charo and Darinka Ramírez, the former player emphasized that the relationship between the two is positive for Luana's well-being.

“Of course, of course, you said it, a good relationship is very important, even more so when there is a child involved. I congratulate both parties because they have handled the situation well. And now, let's enjoy Luana and be able to have a good time in family, which is the most important thing,” he said.

Who is Darinka Ramírez?

Darinka Ramirez She is a 24-year-old girl and the mother of the last daughter of Peruvian soccer player Jefferson Farfán. She has gained notoriety mainly due to her relationship with Farfán. On social networks, specifically on Instagram, the influencer shares aspects of her personal life, which include photos of her daughter and her travels through Peru. She has a considerable number of followers, 56.5 thousand to date.

In addition, Darinka has started her own business, called Bloop Street, focused on urban clothing for children and of which her daughter is a model.