The love lives of celebrities always generate curiosity and debate among their followers and the press. Recently, Jefferson Farfan, former Peruvian soccer player, has returned to the center of attention after revealing details about his personal life. His revelation about his youngest daughter has sparked interest, in addition to Darinka Ramírez, the child's mother.

The connection between Farfán, affectionately known as 'La Foquita', and Ramírez came to light in 'América hoy', after the athlete confessed to being a father, again. Below, we break down the details of this relationship that keeps his followers in suspense.

How old is Darinka Ramírez and how old is Jefferson Farfán?

Darinka Ramírez, a model by profession, is currently 25 years old, according to the information that could be collected through her social networks. On the other hand, Farfán, recognized for his extensive football career in both national and international teams, was born on October 26, 1984, making him 39 years old. This establishes a difference of 14 years between the couple, a detail that has captured the attention of the public and the entertainment press.

This age difference between the couple is not an isolated fact in the world of entertainment, but it is always a fact that arouses interest and speculation. Despite the media attention, both have maintained a discreet relationship, sharing only what they want through their social networks, particularly on Instagram, where they often publish content related to their personal and professional lives.

How did Jefferson Farfán announce that he has a youngest daughter?

The news of Farfán's paternity was announced through his own communication channel, the podcast 'Enfocados', which he broadcasts together with his friend and former teammate Roberto Guizasola on YouTube. During one of the broadcasts, Farfán revealed that he had been blessed with a daughter who was one year and two months old, news that surprised many of his followers and generated a wave of comments on digital platforms.

“I had one more blessing, a year and two months ago, I had a daughter named Luhana. I have tried to keep a low profile because I did not want to expose my daughter, as my children have been exposed at times and, well, I am very happy, my family and my daughter's mother too. Grateful for life and for the beautiful daughter it has given me. I hope they meet her soon,” Farfán expressed excitedly.

Although Darinka Ramírez was not initially mentioned directly, various media outlets and entertainment figures began to connect the dots, pointing to the model as the mother of the soccer player's recently mentioned daughter. Despite speculation and public interest, both have preferred to keep the details of their relationship and the upbringing of their daughter confidential.

When did Jefferson Farfán's podcast premiere on YouTube?

Jefferson Farfán's retirement from professional football did not mean a farewell to public life. 'La Foquita' launched his podcast 'Enfocados' on YouTube, a project that has allowed him to stay in touch with his audience and explore new facets outside of the playing fields. The program debuted on March 7, immediately capturing the attention of fans and curious people, thanks to the presence of notable guests such as Paolo Guerrero.

