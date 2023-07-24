The title of the video below made us think of Freddie Mercury in a dress. The advertisement of Mobil 1 is hot Break Free and calls on car enthusiasts to tear themselves away from cables and cords. And as you might have guessed, this isn’t an advertisement for a cordless vacuum cleaner. The advertisement is a bold move in a world where oil companies are feeling increasing social pressure to go green.

In any case, you cannot accuse Mobil 1 of being hypocritical greenwashing. You see large oil companies presenting all kinds of green initiatives in front of the stage, but otherwise quietly continuing to sell millions of liters of conventional fuel and oil. According to Mobil 1, charging cables are a restriction on freedom and driving on petrol is the ultimate freedom.

“For the love of driving,” the oil company summarizes in the advertisement. And although an advertisement against the electric car may not be entirely the right signal, we do understand the sentiment. There’s nothing like a relaxing drive in your favorite car – and that’s often not an EV anyway. In any case, the company has achieved its goal: people do talk about it.