Two men aboard a bicycle and a motorcycle, aged 57 and 54 respectively, lost their lives in a tragic head-on

A daring tragedy that occurred late yesterday morning, Sunday 12 March, in Lastra a Signa, a small town in the metropolitan area of ​​Florence, in Tuscany. Two men, a motorcyclist and a cyclist, lost their lives after their respective vehicles collided head-on. They were 54 and 57 years old. Ordered the autopsy examination on their bodies.

The trail of blood continues to flow inexorably on Italian streets. Even this weekend just ended, as unfortunately all those that preceded it, saw several people lose their lives following clashes between vehicles.

What happened late yesterday morning, around 11:00, a Lastra a Signahas something incredible as well as tragic.

Unfortunate protagonists of a bad accident were two men, aged 54 and 57, who were traveling aboard a bicycle and of one motorcycle.

There was nothing they could do for the two men

The scene of this absurd tragedy was the via Vecchia Pisana, which connects Lastra a Signa, a small town located in the area of ​​the metropolitan city of Florence, to the hamlet of Malmantile.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, near a curve, a centaur aboard his motorcycle, who was heading towards Malmantile, fully overwhelmed a cyclist who instead headed towards Lastra a Signa.

Both are crashed to the ground, tens of meters away from the point of impact. Some passers-by who had witnessed the scene immediately alerted the emergency services, which arrived at the scene in a few minutes.

The doctors’ attempts, however, were of no use in saving the lives of the two unfortunate protagonists of the accident. Both probably they died instantly or a few minutes after impact.

The authorities have carried out all the reliefs of the case and the Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the accident. The same Ministry has also arranged the autopsy examination on the two bodies.

According to what has emerged so far, the motorcyclist was a native and resident of Prato and had 54 years old. The cyclist, on the other hand, was from Pistoia and had 57 years old.

The two means they have been placed under seizureavailable to the authorities and experts who will carry out analyzes on them in the coming days to trace any malfunctions.