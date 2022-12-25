Wisconsin, United States.- Antje Utgaard celebrates the holidays in her own way. To receive Christmas Eve, she ordered her “tiny” outfit to leave a little surprise on the wall of the different users who discreetly look at the brand new photos of her in “lingerie.”

The American model and fan of the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL) has the main dish for her millions of followers before nightfall. With her beautiful outfit in passion red, she urged them to celebrate like never before.

The festive spirit haunts Antje’s identity. With a couple of shots with her tight clothing, she has everyone speechless and their hearts beating a thousand for not leaving anything in the thoughts of her ‘followers’, who are in love with her ‘crush’.

Antje Utgaard decides how to party this weekend without asking permission. She is free to say and to make it clearer she got rid of her clothes and sent a strong message to those who closely follow her career and keep an eye on her beautiful postcards.

“Being someone’s Secret Santa is the longest relationship I’ve been in all year, front or back? HAPPY HOLIDAYS!” The American wrote on her official Instagram account. Her publication accumulates three hours at the time this note appears in Debate Sports.

