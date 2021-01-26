Both will promise this Wednesday the position before Felipe VI AA Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 18:22



There have been no surprises, despite the secrecy that the Government has maintained about a decision that was sung. Pedro Sánchez appeared shortly before 6:00 p.m. to reveal the names of the new Ministers of Health and Territorial Policy, which he had previously communicated to Felipe VI.

Carolina Darias takes over the Ministry of Health after Salvador Illa’s march to Catalonia to challenge the independence forces for the presidency of the Generalitat. In favor of the until now head of Territorial Policy plays the one who has shared a leading role with his predecessor in coordinating the fight against the pandemic with the autonomous communities. Also, since he entered the Government a year ago, he has won the trust of the Chief Executive, who now gives him the most delicate portfolio of the moment, with a third wave in the making and a vaccination process that does not finish starting.

Darias’ substitute in the Ministry that she has occupied until now will be Miquel Iceta. The one who was called to be a candidate for the Generalitat took a step to the side in favor of Illa, although in exchange he will occupy the PSC’s quota in the Council of Ministers.