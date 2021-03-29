The slogan of the Ministry of Health for this Easter: do not repeat the mistakes of Christmas. Minister Carolina Darias has asked “prudence” for the next holidays after acknowledging that the relaxation of measures in December to “save Christmas” was not the “most appropriate” decision because it triggered the third wave in the country. Three weeks after Three Kings Day, Spain reached the maximum cumulative incidence peak of the pandemic with 899 per 100,000 inhabitants.

“Saving Christmas was not the most appropriate and, therefore, now the shared goal that we set for ourselves It is not saving weeks but saving lives Hence, the declaration signed in March with the autonomous communities for the San José Bridge and Holy Week is the result of the lessons learned, “said Darias at the ‘Future Europe Cycle’ meeting, organized by ‘El País’.

In fact, the minister recalled that Spain enters Holy Week in a worse situation than in mid-March, with infections, deaths and the incidence increasing, and she wished that the situation did not become more complicated. “We are seeing that they are increasing. Now we have to check if this increase will lead us, or not, to a fourth wave and in what terms, taking into account that we have an important part of immunized people, either by natural immunization because they have passed the disease or by vaccines “, he indicated.

The minister has admitted that in society there is “A normal tiredness” for the prolongation of the restrictions, but at the same time it has rejected that the images of streets full of people represent the whole of the country. «That is not the image of my country. The image of my country is one of responsible people, who comply with the measures and know the limitations, “he added.

The Vice President for the Promotion of our European Way of Life of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, participated in the same event, stating that 70% of the population could be vaccinated during the summer and has even given hope that this will happen “on July 14”, a symbolic date that in France has been marked as the limit to reach the goal of immunized. “The Americans plan to announce immunity on July 4 [su Día de la Independencia] and we can do it on July 14, a very European and important date, Bastille Day, ”said Schinas.

Regarding the problems of vaccine supply due to the breach of contract by AstraZenecaSchinas has admitted that perhaps the EU was naive “by not having insisted from the first week” on compliance with production and trusting that the pharmaceutical company would comply with what was agreed.

Currently, he has added, “We are doing a bit of policing”, going to the production plants, calculating, measuring, “opening the cabinets.” “Maybe it could have been done before, but it is being done now,” he added.